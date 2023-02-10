First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FCXXF stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

