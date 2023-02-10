First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.07 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

