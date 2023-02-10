First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 140,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,291,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE FRC opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $181.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

