FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

