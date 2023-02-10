Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91, RTT News reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.40 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,418 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fiserv by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,044,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,950,000 after purchasing an additional 309,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 970,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,425,000 after buying an additional 110,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.