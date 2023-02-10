Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.
Fiserv Price Performance
NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.