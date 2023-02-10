Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

