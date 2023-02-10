Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.