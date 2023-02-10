Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

