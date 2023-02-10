Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

