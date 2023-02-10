Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $42,037,000.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

