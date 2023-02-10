Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.32

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.32 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 389450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.