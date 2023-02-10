Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

