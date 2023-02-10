Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at MKM Partners

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

