Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

