Fox Co. (FOXA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 on March 29th

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 730,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after buying an additional 336,857 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 280,214 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

