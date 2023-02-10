Freshworks’ (FRSH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

