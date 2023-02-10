Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.