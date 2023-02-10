Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($30.77) to GBX 2,510 ($30.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.24) to GBX 1,920 ($23.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.28) to GBX 2,621 ($31.51) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.07) to GBX 2,600 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

