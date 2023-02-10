FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Issued By William Blair

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $251.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

