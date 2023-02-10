FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Splunk Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Splunk in a report released on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Splunk’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million.

Splunk Trading Up 1.9 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

