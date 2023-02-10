FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Cut by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, Director Sam Jb Pollock bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,760,730.60. In other news, Director John Patrick Mullen purchased 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,185.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,185.24. Also, Director Sam Jb Pollock purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.54 per share, with a total value of C$255,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,760,730.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

