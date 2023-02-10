FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Cut by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
