FY2023 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,132 shares of company stock worth $4,377,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

