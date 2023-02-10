FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reduced by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.77. The company has a market cap of C$34.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.45.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,087.71. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

