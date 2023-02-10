FY2023 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Cut by Analyst

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PG&E in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PCG opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

