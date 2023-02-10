FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Lifted by DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

