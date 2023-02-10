G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Down 4.9%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 80,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 583,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.