Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 7,567,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,800,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,481.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,375,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,140,440.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,863,576 shares of company stock worth $12,853,002. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

