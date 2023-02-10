GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 963,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,707,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

