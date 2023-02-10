Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,741. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Stock Down 1.3 %

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

