GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.50 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.