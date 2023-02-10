Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
