Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.