Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Down 1.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 205,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 502,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43.
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
