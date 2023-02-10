Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 89.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of GPMT opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

