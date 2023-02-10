Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.