Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Barclays lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.88.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

