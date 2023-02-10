Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Guess’ worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess’ by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.