Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software



Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

