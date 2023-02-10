H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

