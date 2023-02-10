Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 307,901 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.