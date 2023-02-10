Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €182.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €182.00 ($195.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €178.70 ($192.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.72. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

