Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($150.54) to €133.70 ($143.76) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

