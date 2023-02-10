Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 780 ($9.38) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 986.67 ($11.86).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at GBX 916.80 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,973.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,399.50 ($16.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 875.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 859.95.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.