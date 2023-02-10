HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.
ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
