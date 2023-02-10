HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

