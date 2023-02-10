Head to Head Comparison: Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 2 1 3 0 2.17 Zurich Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.06 Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $27.66 17.22

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.6%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $19.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Gjensidige Forsikring ASA on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure. The General Insurance Commercial segment provides general insurance products to the commercial, agriculture, and municipality markets. The General Insurance Denmark segment engages in the provision of general insurance products to the private, commercial, and municipal markets in Denmark. The General Insurance Sweden segment consists of motor, property, accident and health, and other insurance products. The General Insurance Baltics segment supplies general insurance products to the private and commercial markets in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Pension segment includes defined contribution pensions and related risk for disability and death, private pension savings, and individual disability pensions.The Retail Bank segment operates Gjensidige Bank, which provides mortgages, car financing, unsecured lendi

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

