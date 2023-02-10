Head-To-Head Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Advantage 0 5 1 0 2.17

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than First Advantage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

87.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

International Money Express has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46% First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.83 $46.84 million $1.47 15.39 First Advantage $712.29 million 2.92 $16.05 million $0.39 35.15

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Advantage. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats First Advantage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.