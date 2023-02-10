Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) received a €2.20 ($2.37) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.90 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.51.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

