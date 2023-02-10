Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.632 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $13.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

HRI stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,587 shares of company stock worth $76,582,844 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Herc by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $927,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 241.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Herc by 178.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

