Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HERXF. Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

