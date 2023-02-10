Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

