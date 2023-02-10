Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HERXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.